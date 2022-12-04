Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after acquiring an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

