JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.3 %

JBLU stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

