J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.50. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.