JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.88 Million Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.