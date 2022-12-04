JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 61,600 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 400.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NHI opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

