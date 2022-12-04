Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Buys $235,704.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu acquired 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $235,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,419,098 shares in the company, valued at $104,089,944.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu purchased 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $308,516.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu purchased 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $14.00 on Friday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

