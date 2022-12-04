KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.