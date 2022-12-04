Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,542,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,058,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,965,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 265,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

