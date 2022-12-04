Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Holdings Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after buying an additional 332,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $9,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 167.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

LANC opened at $203.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

