Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $73.92 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

