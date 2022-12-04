Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

LYV opened at $73.92 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

