Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Livent by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Livent by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Livent by 32.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Livent

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

LTHM stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.67. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.