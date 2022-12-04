LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 36.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.