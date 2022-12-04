Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 1,513,510 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,146,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 1,294,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

