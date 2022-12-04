Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,398 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $108,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANH opened at $126.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

