Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 107.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 458,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,685,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 33.9% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 4,285.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 107,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 104,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.60.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

