MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $90,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

