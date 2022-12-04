Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

