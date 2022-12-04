Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

