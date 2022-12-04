Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

