Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

