Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

