Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

