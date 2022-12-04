Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
