Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.
MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %
MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
