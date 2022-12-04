Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

