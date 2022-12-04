Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

