Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $141.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

