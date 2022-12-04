Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 87,203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.