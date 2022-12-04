Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

