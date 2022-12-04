Michael B. Berman Sells 15,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

