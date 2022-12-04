Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 11.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $651,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average of $255.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

