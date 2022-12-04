Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 68.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 880,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $226,184,000 after buying an additional 62,930 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,538,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $651,985,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 346.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 112,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.