Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 241,487 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $408,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average is $255.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

