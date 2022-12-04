Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 620,033 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,011,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,527,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 686,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

