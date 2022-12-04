Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Navient were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 273,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

NAVI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.56. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

