Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 72.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nevro by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVRO opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $98.12.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

