Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 28.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.30 ($5.46) in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $5.05 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

