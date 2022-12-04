Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.84 and a 200-day moving average of $220.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

