NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 760.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 751.92 and a beta of 1.86. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

