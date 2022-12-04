Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 36.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 80,330 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nuvei by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

