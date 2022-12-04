O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,317,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

