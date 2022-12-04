Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Omnicell by 11.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 495.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.0% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.