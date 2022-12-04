Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler Buys 10,000 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.42 per share, with a total value of C$394,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,431,800.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Stephen Sadler acquired 31,300 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,233,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephen Sadler purchased 10,000 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$387,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Stephen Sadler acquired 65,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00.

Open Text Price Performance

TSE OTEX opened at C$39.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.39. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of C$34.72 and a 52 week high of C$61.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

