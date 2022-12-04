Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $259,558.74 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $259,558.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after buying an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

