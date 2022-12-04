Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $259,558.74 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $259,558.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Outset Medical Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ OM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
