Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRND. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,844,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TRND opened at $27.41 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

