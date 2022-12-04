Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 106.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $17.44 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

