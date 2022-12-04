Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pathward Financial worth $100,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.87. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $63.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

