Piper Sandler Downgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Neutral

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

