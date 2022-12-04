Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Plexus were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $39,510,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $159,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $159,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,111. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

