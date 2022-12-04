Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Progyny were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY opened at $34.69 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,593 shares of company stock worth $12,849,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

